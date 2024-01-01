English Television in 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Disappointments

The realm of English television in 2023 has been one for the history books, with streaming numbers and revenue soaring despite the hurdles of writers’ and actors’ strikes. The landscape witnessed the rise of prestige television with standout shows, although some high-profile ventures and stars fell short of their anticipated performance.

The Year’s Standout TV Shows

Among the most remarkable English TV shows of the year, ‘Succession’ wrapped up its riveting tale of a corporate family empire with a final season filled with unexpected twists and profound emotional depth, securing its position as one of the finest dramas. ‘The Last of Us,’ an adaptation from a video game, offered a potent post-apocalyptic narrative, backed by robust performances and production values.

‘The Bear’ surpassed its first season’s acclaim, delving deeper into the personal journeys of its characters while keeping its culinary backdrop intact. ‘Beef,’ a Netflix drama, unraveled class disparities and identity through a blend of dark comedy and poignant storytelling. Offering a fresh perspective on the classic mystery genre, ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ presented a dual-timeline crime story packed with intriguing twists.

The second season of ‘Invincible’ maintained its exploration of the superhero theme with vibrant animation and notable voice work. In a departure from conventional TV norms, Nathan Fielder’s new series offered an original and awkwardly humorous take on reality television. Lastly, ‘Dead Ringers,’ inspired by David Cronenberg’s film of the same title, revisited the enigmatic tale of twin gynecologists.

Noteworthy Programming to Ring in the New Year

The BBC has organized an array of entertainment for New Year’s Eve 2023, featuring Graham Norton’s annual special, a show at the Roundhouse with Rick Astley and special guests, Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny, and live coverage of the fireworks in London and Edinburgh. Other music and entertainment programs on BBC Radio and BBC Sounds are set to usher in the new year.

Apple TV’s Successful Run in 2023

Apple TV had an impressive run in 2023 with new shows such as ‘Silo Shrinking Hijack’ and ‘Monarch Legacy of Monsters,’ in addition to returning seasons of popular shows like ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Servant,’ and ‘For All Mankind.’ The platform continues to launch new series, including ‘John Lennon Murder Without a Trial,’ a docuseries exploring the former Beatle’s life and murder, the workplace comedy ‘Loot,’ and the espionage series ‘Slow Horses.’

Additionally, ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ a series based on events during Hurricane Katrina, and the South Korean sci-fi series ‘Dr. Brain’ are part of Apple TV’s roster. ‘The Snoopy Show,’ a sequel to ‘Snoopy in Space,’ also continues to stream on the platform.