England's First Newton Room Opens in South Yorkshire, Promoting STEM Education

South Yorkshire has inaugurated the first 'Newton Room' in England, a specialized classroom equipped with three flight simulators dedicated to advancing knowledge in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), including aviation-focused modules. This significant step in STEM education is located at the Magna Science Adventure Centre, the result of a collaboration between the centre, aerospace giant Boeing, and FIRST Scandinavia, a non-profit foundation.

Official Opening of the Newton Room

The Newton South Yorkshire was formally opened by Sarah Champion, the Member of Parliament for Rotherham, in the presence of a host of local government, education, and community representatives. This initiative is deeply rooted in Boeing's significant history in the region, which includes the founding of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with the University of Sheffield in 2001, and the establishment of Boeing's first European manufacturing site in Sheffield in 2018.

The Newton Room concept, which originated in Norway, forms part of a Boeing-supported network of similar facilities across Europe. The first UK Newton Flight Academy was launched in Scotland in 2022. The project's main ambition is to inspire future generations of engineers, scientists, and aviators by offering an immersive STEM learning experience.