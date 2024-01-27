Endangered Sea Turtle 'Aria' Successfully Rescued and Released by Project CURMA

In the early hours of November 6, 2023, a life-and-death struggle unfolded off the coast of North Carolina. An endangered sea turtle, later named Aria, found herself ensnared in a fishnet, fighting to reach the surface and the precious air it held. This dire situation marked the beginning of a crucial rescue operation by Project CURMA (Coastal Underwater Resource Management Actions), an organization dedicated to the conservation of endangered marine species.

Rescue Amidst the Waves

Upon notice, the team from Project CURMA sprang into action. They worked tirelessly to free Aria from the entangling fishnet and provide immediate care. After a thorough examination, it was determined that she had narrowly avoided drowning but was suffering from cold-stunning, a hypothermic reaction sea turtles experience due to prolonged exposure to cold water.

The Long Road to Recovery

Aria was then transported to a rehabilitation facility where she received extensive care for the next two months. The team at Project CURMA worked around the clock to nurse the weakened creature back to health, closely monitoring her vital signs and progress. Their efforts bore fruit on January 26, 2024, when a fully recovered Aria was deemed fit for release back into the wild.

A Triumph for Conservation

The release event took place at San Juan, La Union, and was documented in poignant photographs by Rio Deluvio. These images of Aria's journey back into the ocean symbolize the tireless efforts of conservationists worldwide. The rescue and successful rehabilitation of Aria highlight the ongoing struggle to protect endangered marine species from the adverse effects of human activities and climate change.

In the face of the escalating climate crisis, events like these serve as powerful reminders of our shared responsibility towards the preservation of our planet's biodiversity. The work of organizations like Project CURMA, while often challenging, is paramount in ensuring the survival of endangered species like Aria.