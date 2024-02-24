Empowering Women in Trade: A Smart Economic Strategy Unveiled at SheTrades Summit, Abu Dhabi

In the heart of Abu Dhabi, at the SheTrades Summit, a message resounds clear and powerful: Empowering women is not just a matter of rights; it's smart economics. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, steering the World Trade Organisation (WTO) into new territories, champions a vision where women's economic empowerment is at the forefront of global development. Amidst the narrative of growth and empowerment, research unfurls, revealing that women entrepreneurs who take their businesses global aren't just surviving; they're thriving, earning almost three times more than those who don't.

The Economic Imperative of Women's Empowerment

Despite women making up roughly half the global population, their economic participation tells a different story, contributing to only 37% of global gross domestic product (GDP). At the SheTrades Summit, this discrepancy was not just highlighted but addressed with a promising solution: the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy Fund. This initiative aims to dismantle the barriers keeping women from broader market participation, especially through digitalization. The International Trade Centre's (ITC) SheTrades Initiative, known for its tireless work in this arena, continues to push for the elimination of trade barriers for women by fostering collaborations with governments, the private sector, and entrepreneurs.

Yet, the Summit did more than just spotlight the challenges; it underscored the untapped potential within women-led businesses. With the World Economic Forum backing the importance of female entrepreneurship for fairer economies, the path to global economic development seems clear. Okonjo-Iweala's call for 're-globalisation' to include those sidelined in the initial wave of globalization, particularly women and marginalized communities, by diversifying global supply chains, rings with urgency and vision.

Policy Innovation and Inclusive Trade

The WTO and ITC are setting their sights on making trade policies more inclusive, ensuring women don't fall prey to unconscious biases that could hamper their growth. The commitment was echoed by UAE's very own Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Pamela Coke-Hamilton, ITC's executive director, both of whom emphasized the critical link between trade and women's economic empowerment. They pointed out the role of women-led businesses in driving a green transition towards net zero, highlighting the synergy between economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.

Further underlining the significance of supporting women in business, Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, shared an eye-opening statistic: increasing women-led businesses' share in government procurement from 1% could lead to transformative outcomes. This insight not only showcases the potential impact of empowering women economically but also the specific steps that can be taken to achieve it, emphasizing the contributions of young women to the UAE's GDP.

A Future Forged by Female Entrepreneurs

The SheTrades Summit wasn't just a platform for discussing statistics and strategies; it was a beacon of hope for countless women entrepreneurs across the globe. By highlighting successful models of women-led businesses and offering tangible support through initiatives like the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy Fund, the Summit has laid down a blueprint for what the future of trade could look like—a future where women are not just participants but leaders shaping the economic landscape.

With the world's eyes on Abu Dhabi, the message from the SheTrades Summit is clear: empowering women in trade is not just a moral imperative but a cornerstone of smart economics. As leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers take this message to heart, the journey towards a more inclusive and equitable global economy continues, with women at the helm of this transformation.