Empowering Women in Media and Workplace: theSkimm Founders Share Insights and Initiatives

Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, theSkimm co-founders, have revolutionized the digital media landscape by addressing an unmet need for Millennial and Gen-Z women. From launching their company in 2012 to advocating for women's rights in the workplace, their journey exemplifies entrepreneurship with a purpose.

Overcoming Challenges and Securing Funding

Zakin and Weisberg faced numerous rejections from investors who failed to grasp their vision for theSkimm. However, after reevaluating their pitch and making a strategic pivot, they secured their first "yes," which paved the way for substantial growth and multiple rounds of successful funding. This shift allowed them not only to expand their offerings but also to dream bigger about the future of their business, from a single newsletter to a multi-platform media powerhouse.

Addressing the Void in Media for Women

Identifying a significant gap in how news outlets addressed Millennial women, theSkimm was born out of the necessity to make news accessible, digestible, and relevant. Weisberg and Zakin broke down complex headlines into manageable pieces, engaging their audience through a unique tone and voice. Their mission extended beyond news dissemination, aiming to empower women to make informed decisions confidently.

Championing Women's Workplace Rights

With a commitment to supporting women in the workplace, theSkimm introduced initiatives like robust paid leave and childcare policies, setting a high standard for other companies. Zakin and Weisberg's ShowUsYourLeave and ShowUsYourChildCare campaigns not only highlighted their company's progressive policies but also sparked a movement, encouraging nearly 600 other companies to join. These efforts underscore the importance of inclusive policies that support women through all life stages, crucial for a thriving economy and business success.

As election year approaches, theSkimm is also ramping up efforts to ensure their audience is well-informed and prepared to vote, continuing their legacy of promoting civic engagement. Weisberg's closing remarks emphasize the economic and social importance of women, urging stakeholders not to overlook the power and influence of this demographic, especially in critical times.