Empowering Women: Felicitations and Advocacy Dominate International Women's Day in Vijayawada

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy highlighted women's remarkable achievements across diverse sectors during International Women's Day celebrations at the AP Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada. Emphasizing the success of the Disha App with 1.30 crore registrations, the event underscored women's growing influence and contribution to society, including areas like space technology and politics. Concurrently, discussions on legal aid for divorce and child marriage victims spotlighted ongoing societal challenges.

Spotlight on Achievements and Challenges

As part of the celebrations, significant attention was given to the achievements of women in various fields. The felicitation of Anganwadi workers by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department underscored the essential role these individuals play in the foundational stages of child development and education. Meanwhile, concerns raised by APSLSA member Majji Babitha about rising divorce rates and child marriages in the region highlighted the persistent societal hurdles impeding women's progress.

Celebrating Resilience and Empowerment

The day was marked by a series of events aimed at celebrating women's resilience and empowerment. From cake-cutting ceremonies by women police officers to cultural programs and contests organized by the South Central Railway Vijayawada division, the focus was on promoting women's safety, health, and self-defence. These events not only celebrated achievements but also aimed to equip women with knowledge and skills for their safety and well-being.

Forward-Looking Initiatives

Highlighting the importance of education for girls, G. Uma Devi from the WD&CW Department emphasized its role in the holistic development of the country. Activities like tug-of-war and various competitions organized by the AP JAC Amaravati women's wing were not just celebratory but also symbolic of the strength and determination of women to overcome barriers and excel in all spheres of life. Such initiatives reflect a collective commitment to advancing women's rights and opportunities.

The International Women's Day celebrations in Vijayawada brought to light both the strides made by women in various domains and the existing challenges they face. These events serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts required to ensure equality and justice for women, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable society.