Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), has been awarded the Green Certificate by Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA. This accolade recognizes Empower's dedication to environmental sustainability. The certificate was presented to Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, by Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, at a ceremony held at Empower's headquarters in Dubai.

Hosting on Green Data Center

Empower's major IT workloads are hosted on Moro Hub's Green Data Center, a state-of-the-art facility that operates with advanced, energy-efficient technology. This decision aligns Empower's commitment to sustainability with Moro Hub’s vision of creating a technologically advanced ecosystem. The hosting at the Green Data Center has notably reduced carbon emissions by approximately 35,371 kilograms of CO2 equivalent, contributing to the preservation of the environment for future generations.

Setting a Precedent for Industry

The move by Empower to host their IT workloads with Moro Hub signifies a shift towards responsible environmental practices within their industry. This initiative sets a precedent for others to follow. Both Moro Hub and Empower are demonstrating a firm commitment to environmental responsibility, reflecting the shared values of the United Arab Emirates' leadership in pursuing sustainable initiatives.

Aligning with Global Sustainability Trends

Moro Hub's Green Data Center is indicative of the wider global trend towards sustainability. By using advanced, energy-efficient technology, the facility is at the forefront of environmental responsibility. The collaboration between Moro Hub and Empower is a reflection of this trend, showcasing how companies can align their operations with global sustainability initiatives while maintaining efficiency and productivity.