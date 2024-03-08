Empower Cumasú: Boosting Female Entrepreneurship in Gaeltacht with Expanded Programme

Empower Cumasú, a groundbreaking initiative designed to foster female entrepreneurship in Gaeltacht regions, is set to expand, promising enhanced support for over 100 women in the next three years.

This collaboration between Údarás na Gaeltachta and the Atlantic and Munster Technological Universities builds on a successful pilot that empowered 15 women to launch businesses in tourism and clothing manufacturing last year. The programme, now offering both startup and growth-focused strands, aims to harness the changing employment landscape post-COVID-19 and fuel regional economic development.

Breaking New Ground

The Empower Cumasú programme's expansion reflects a commitment to nurturing female entrepreneurship within Ireland's Gaeltacht areas. By leveraging the capabilities of Atlantic Technological University's innovation hubs and Munster Technological University's Rubicon Centre, the initiative seeks to provide comprehensive support for women at various stages of their entrepreneurial journey.

From online and in-person presentations over 12 weeks, participants will gain valuable insights and guidance, all the while maintaining their work-life balance. This approach aims to not only support women in starting or scaling their businesses but also to contribute to the economic vitality of Gaeltacht regions.

Empowerment Through Collaboration

Maria Staunton of ATU highlights the programme's potential to capitalize on societal shifts such as remote working and the development of new employment hubs, which have altered the employment landscape.

The programme's goals include attracting about 90 women to the startup initiatives and supporting two groups of 12 through the Empower Growth tracks. This ambitious initiative is poised to address the need for sustainable job creation in Gaeltacht areas, encouraging self-employment and the development of small-scale enterprises that could have a significant impact on local economies.

Looking to the Future

Tomás Ó Síocháin, chief executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, envisions the Empower Cumasú programme as a vital step in tapping into the vast, yet often overlooked, talent pool of female entrepreneurs in the Gaeltacht.

The programme not only aims to equip these women with the tools and knowledge needed to bring their innovative ideas to life but also to lay the groundwork for subsequent steps in their entrepreneurial journey. As the initiative moves forward, it stands as a beacon of Údarás na Gaeltachta's ongoing efforts to empower women and stimulate economic growth within Ireland's Gaeltacht regions.