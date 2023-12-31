en English
BNN Newsroom

Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:23 am EST
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being

Unveiling an essential link between empathy and patient well-being, a study published in Patient Education and Counseling delves into the profound impact of empathetic communication by physicians on patients diagnosed with breast cancer. The research, led by Liesl Broadbridge, a doctoral candidate at Rutgers School of Communication and Information, illuminates the concept of illness uncertainty and its implications for patient adjustment and psychological health.

Unraveling the Illness Uncertainty

Illness uncertainty, as the study defines, encompasses ambiguities related to symptoms, their meanings, and prognosis. The research aimed to assess if empathetic communication could help mitigate such uncertainties. Broadbridge, with her expertise in genetic counseling and health communications, discovered that empathetic communication was intrinsically connected to reduced symptom uncertainty and illness uncertainty. This, in turn, led to enhanced psychological well-being and adjustment among patients.

Empathy: An Essential Tool in Cancer Care

The study also distinguishes between patients undergoing treatment and those who have completed it. It observed that uncertainty had a more potent effect on the adjustment and well-being of the latter group. The findings, thus, imply that empathy should be a continuous process in the doctor-patient relationship, not only during the treatment phase but also during the survivorship stage. This revelation underscores the significance of empathy in patient communications and provides insights into how oncologists can augment their interactions to support patients throughout their illness journey.

Insights into the Asian American Medical Student Experience

In a separate study, the experiences of Asian American medical students were scrutinized, revealing that nearly 70% of respondents reported experiencing at least one incident of microaggression during their medical training. The most common instigators were patients and fellow medical students. Such encounters resulted in feelings of frustration, burnout, and had a detrimental effect on mental health. The study proposed enhancements to the anonymous reporting systems in medical schools and called for increased diversity and inclusion in medical education and leadership.

Probing Emotional Communication in Healthcare

A study examining emotional communication between patients and healthcare providers during surveillance cystoscopy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) found that emotional talk was prevalent in most consultations, with patients expressing emotional cues and concerns. However, healthcare providers often failed to explicitly address the patient’s emotional distress. Urology trainees, in particular, were less likely to provide space for patients to explore their emotional concerns. The research emphasized the importance of patient-centered communication and the urgent need for healthcare providers to respond appropriately to emotional distress, particularly in the context of challenging procedures like cystoscopy for NMIBC recurrence.

BNN Newsroom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

