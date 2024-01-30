Emirates to Introduce Innovative 'Wrap Around Sound' Technology in Economy Class

Emirates is set to revolutionize in-flight entertainment in its economy class with the introduction of an innovative technology: 'wrap around sound'. This could render the need for traditional entertainment headsets obsolete, enhancing the passenger experience. The president of Emirates, Sir Tim Clark, recently disclosed the plans of incorporating this technology into the new A350 aircraft, slated to arrive in August.

Imminent Technological Shift

This move aligns Emirates with the pioneering innovation introduced by Japan Airlines on its A350-1000 aircraft: a headphone-free stereo with built-in headrest speakers. The details regarding Emirates' implementation of this technology remain, for the most part, under wraps.

Fleet and Service Upgrades

Emirates is also undertaking a major upgrade of its fleet, which includes retrofitting 150 aircraft to standardize the onboard product offering. An expansion of its Premium Economy class is also in the pipeline. The upgraded seats are already in service on select A380 flights from Melbourne and Sydney.

Australian Operations Boost

Further enhancing its services, Emirates is set to increase its Australian operations by adding a significant number of seats on flights between Perth, Brisbane, and Dubai. This includes upgrading a daily Brisbane flight to an A380 and launching a second daily service to Perth using a Boeing 777-300ER. The aim is to cater to the growing demand for Emirates' routes to Europe and the Middle East via Dubai, thereby improving passenger experience.