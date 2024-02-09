Emirates Park Zoo and Resort Joins Prestigious WAZA Community: A Beacon of Conservation and Hope

In the vast expanse of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort stands as a beacon of hope and conservation. The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) recently bestowed the honor of Institution Member status upon this esteemed establishment, a testament to its dedication to animal welfare, conservation, and international collaboration.

A Monumental Achievement

The WAZA Membership Committee and Council have officially welcomed Emirates Park Zoo and Resort to their prestigious community after an extensive evaluation. This distinction affirms the zoo's alignment with WAZA's mission to advance animal welfare and conservation. As a member, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort joins the ranks of nearly 400 leading institutions worldwide, setting a global precedent for conservation efforts.

Dr. Walid Shaaban, CEO Group of Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "This membership is a reflection of our commitment to biodiversity preservation and our dedication to educating the public on wildlife conservation."

A Rich History of Conservation

Founded in 1935, WAZA has consistently advocated for zoos and aquariums that promote ethical animal care, environmental education, and conservation efforts. The organization's influence has been instrumental in shaping the modern landscape of zoological institutions.

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort's journey to membership has been marked by exceptional conservation work and adherence to high standards of animal care. By joining WAZA, the zoo gains access to a wealth of resources and expertise, enabling it to enhance its conservation programs, engage in global efforts, and inspire visitors to participate in preserving biodiversity.

A Unique Experience for Families

Beyond its conservation initiatives, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort offers a one-of-a-kind experience for families. The resort features air-conditioned chalets designed in traditional Arabian style, providing breathtaking views of the zoo's attractions. This fusion of cultural heritage and wildlife conservation creates an immersive and educational experience for visitors of all ages.

The Emirates Park Zoo and Resort's induction into the WAZA community is a momentous occasion, signaling its commitment to the future of our planet and its inhabitants. As a member, the zoo is poised to make significant strides in conservation, animal welfare, and environmental education, inspiring generations to come.

As the sun sets on this new chapter, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort stands not only as a testament to the power of conservation but also as a symbol of hope for the future. With WAZA's support, the zoo will continue to advance its mission, fostering a world where humans and animals can coexist in harmony.