BNN Newsroom

Emilia Wadgymar: The Two-Year-Old Who Stole Hearts with Her Love for the Nativity

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
Emilia Wadgymar: The Two-Year-Old Who Stole Hearts with Her Love for the Nativity

In an endearing display of faith and innocence that has won over hearts worldwide, a two-year-old Texas girl named Emilia Wadgymar has gone viral on social media. Her captivating interaction with a nativity scene featuring the Virgin Mary and Baby Jesus has been viewed by millions and amply ‘liked’ more than 300,000 times.

Emilia’s Pure Joy Meeting Mary and Jesus

Emilia, from Woodlands, Texas, was filmed by her mother, Tamara Wadgymar, reacting with pure joy at the sight of a Christmas village train setup that included a nativity display. Her excitement was palpable as she greeted the figures, exclaiming ‘Mary! Mary!’ and showing her affection by kissing the cardboard cutout of Baby Jesus and hugging the cutout of Mary.

A Family United by Faith

Emilia’s love for the nativity figures is a reflection of the strong faith that permeates the Wadgymar household. Despite the challenging times they face, the family holds tightly onto their faith. Emilia’s four-year-old brother, Bernardo, is currently battling a rare cancer-like condition known as Langerhans cell histiocytosis and is undergoing chemotherapy in Texas. Yet, throughout this ordeal, the family maintains a strong sense of gratitude.

Viral Video Provides Comfort and Inspiration

The video of Emilia’s heartfelt interaction with the nativity figures has resonated deeply with viewers, amassing 5.3 million views on Instagram alone. It has served as a poignant reminder of the comfort that faith can provide during trying times and the innocence of children. The Wadgymar family’s story, coupled with Emilia’s viral video, encapsulates the power of belief and the resilience of the human spirit.

BNN Newsroom
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

