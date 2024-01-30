Emergent Cold Latin America Expands its Footprint in Brazil with Major Acquisition

In an emblematic advancement, Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent Cold LatAm), a key player in the realm of refrigerated storage and logistics in Latin America, has wrapped up the acquisition of a sprawling refrigeration facility in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The facility, first unveiled as a future acquisition on September 12, 2023, nestles in Duque de Caxias, within the buzzing metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. Its key features include two expansive warehouses, collectively spanning nearly 45,000 square meters, and a devoted truck yard, making it a strategic distribution node for the region.
A Strategic Expansion
This acquisition signifies a strategic leap for Emergent Cold LatAm as it makes inroads into Brazil's second-largest city, thereby reinforcing its network while bolstering the country's food supply chain. The Managing Director of the company, Evandro Calanca, drew attention to the positive customer response and heightened interest in the new facility which have fueled an acceleration of their expansion blueprint in this pivotal market.
Future Growth Plans
Under the command of the CEO, Neal Rider, Emergent Cold LatAm is navigating this expansion as part of five major projects earmarked for Brazil in the coming year. The company is committed to augmenting its presence and capabilities in Brazil and across Latin America to deliver comprehensive cold chain logistics solutions.
A Mission to Revolutionize Cold Chain Solutions
Emergent Cold LatAm, born in August 2021, was conceptualized with a mission to cater to the demand for state-of-the-art cold chain solutions in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its major investors, Stonepeak, D1 Capital, and Lineage, have backed this vision. By investing in robust cold chain networks of superior quality, Emergent Cold LatAm envisions providing end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics solutions across the region. Presently, it manages over 70 cold storage facilities sprawled across 11 countries, with additional warehouses in the pipeline.