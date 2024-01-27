Emergency Landslip Prevention Repairs Cause Railway Closure Between Fareham and Eastleigh

Urgent landslip prevention repairs, set to commence on Monday, will lead to the closure of the railway line between Fareham and Eastleigh. The emergency works, carried out by Network Rail engineers, are necessary due to recent severe weather conditions that have caused significant land movement, threatening a more disruptive landslip. The repair process will involve drilling soil steel nails, reinforced with concrete, 25 meters into the slope to ensure stability.

Industrial Action and Travel Disruptions

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the repair schedule coincides with planned industrial action by Aslef union members. The members are set to strike on January 30, and impose an overtime ban from January 29 to February 6. Consequently, South Western Railway services on the affected route will be replaced by buses, except on Tuesday due to the strike. Additionally, services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth Harbour via Basingstoke will be rerouted.

Advice for Travelers

Travelers are strongly advised to check for updates before making journeys on these disrupted services. Both Network Rail and South Western Railway have emphasized the importance of customer and colleague safety, thereby justifying the short-notice announcement and the consequent inconvenience caused by the closure.

A Commitment to Safety

The intensive work needed to stabilize the railway cutting underlines the commitment of Network Rail and South Western Railway to ensure safety. By taking swift action to prevent further land movement, they are prioritizing the welfare of their customers and colleagues over the temporary inconvenience. The effort to minimize disruption, evident in the provision of bus services and rerouted trains, further shows their dedication to customer satisfaction amidst challenging circumstances.