Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes

In an unexpected turn of events, the emergency department at Mission Memorial Hospital in Fraser Valley, British Columbia, has been temporarily shuttered. The closure was necessitated by a flood, caused by pipes bursting amidst an extreme cold snap on Saturday night, leading to significant water damage. Fraser Health made the announcement around 9 p.m. PT Saturday, indicating that patients would be diverted to other hospitals in the area until further notice.

Emergency Services Diverted

Patients requiring urgent medical attention are being directed to other Fraser Health hospitals in nearby locales such as Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, Langley, and Chilliwack. These alternative arrangements are in place while damage assessment and remediation work is underway at the Mission Memorial Hospital.

Hospital Operations Amidst Crisis

Despite the emergency department’s closure, the rest of the hospital remains operational. The flood incident did not impact other departments, ensuring that patients in these areas continue to receive necessary care. The dedicated team of staff, medical staff, and volunteers at the hospital are ensuring smooth community-based services and operations amidst this crisis.

Extreme Weather Implications

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the impact of extreme weather events on health facilities. The closure comes as Environment Canada issued an Arctic outflow warning for the area, with potential wind chills reaching -20 C. In a related incident, the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops saw its ER waiting room’s temperature plummet to -6 C indoors due to a malfunctioning heater.