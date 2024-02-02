Emerge-2024 Startup Fest and Mangaluru Triathlon 2.0 Set to Light Up Tannirbhavi Beach

Mangaluru's Tannirbhavi Beach is gearing up to stage the 'Emerge-2024' event from February 16 to 18, as part of the Tapasya Beach Festival (TBF). The beachside startup fest is designed to encourage and nourish budding startups, focusing on cultivating a lively startup ecosystem in Mangaluru.

Emerge-2024: A Platform for Startups

The event will include insightful presentations on incubation, intellectual property rights (IPR), technology transfer, and various facets of the startup ecosystem, customised to the region's unique needs. Around 20 startups will exhibit their proof of concept, and an ideation session will take place, spotlighting AI across 18 industries. It's projected to attract over 100 startups, 50 investors, and approximately 1,000 participants. The most promising 25 ideas will be handpicked, with winners receiving a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

A Medical Hackathon

Adding to the event's appeal, a medical hackathon will be integrated into the proceedings, showcasing the technological innovation in the medical sector.

Mangaluru Triathlon 2.0

As part of the TBF, the 'Mangaluru Triathlon 2.0' is slated for February 18, with the aim of promoting endurance sports and underscoring Mangaluru's potential for medical, educational, and religious tourism. Athletes will vie in an Olympic-level triathlon, involving sea swimming, cycling, and running, among other events. Proceeds from the TBF will be directed towards the palliative hospice care project developed by the Tapasya Foundation, which is committed to providing care for terminally ill cancer patients, especially children, in Mudipu.