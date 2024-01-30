Emerald Men's Shed Launches Inclusive Woodworking Community Group

The Emerald Men's Shed Incorporated (EMS) is pioneering a new trajectory in community development with the inauguration of a unique woodworking community group. The genesis of this initiative is the profound interest shown by women in woodworking opportunities, particularly in the wake of the Hills She Shed's closure. The group is set to meet every Wednesday from 9 am to 4 pm, providing an inclusive and nurturing space for individuals over 18 years to acquire woodworking skills at a pace comfortable to them.

A Hands-On, Inclusive Learning Environment

The fresh initiative by EMS does not follow the regimented framework of a formal course. Instead, it fosters a hands-on environment where participants, irrespective of their skill level, can learn the usage of various woodworking tools and machinery in a safe and supportive setting. The program also aims to equip participants with basic home maintenance skills, thereby promoting a sense of self-reliance among the community members.

Expert Guidance and Personal Projects

Seasoned members from the men's shed will be on hand to assist the newcomers, ensuring a seamless transition into the world of woodworking. Apart from learning, the program offers participants the chance to work on personal projects using their materials, adding a personal touch to their learning journey.

Membership, Cost, and Enrolment

Aspiring participants are required to become members of EMS, with an annual fee of $50. This fee covers legal and insurance aspects, excluding the cost of materials for personal projects. The group operates on a limited capacity basis, offering only six spots per session. Enrolments for this unique opportunity commence on February 7, with the inaugural session planned for February 28, 2024. Interested individuals can reach out to EMS for more information or visit the Hills Community Hub to get a firsthand view of the facilities.