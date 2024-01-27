Embodme Unveils the Erae II at NAMM 2024: A Leap Forward in Controller Technology

In a surprise move, cutting-edge music technology company Embodme announced the Erae II, an enhanced version of its groundbreaking MPE controller, at the NAMM 2024. This revelation comes less than three years after the launch of the original Erae Touch, making it an unexpected but exciting development.

Unveiling of the Prototype

The prototype of the Erae II, although still in its early stages, was showcased at NAMM with noteworthy improvements and a new feature. While some rough edges and minor bugs were present, they did not overshadow the potential this upgraded model holds. Embodme has set a target date for the Kickstarter campaign launch on February 15, promising deliveries by June.

Features and Enhancements

The Erae II retains the customizable surface that the Erae Touch was famous for but introduces a sleeker design. Its quick layout swapping buttons, a high-resolution screen, and a jog wheel are standout features. The controller's sensor technology has been upgraded for claimed sub-millimeter accuracy. In addition, the Erae II introduces swappable skins, a feature seen in other controllers, but with a more secure attachment method designed for live performances.

Connectivity and Pricing

Expanding on its connectivity options, the Erae II offers multiple MIDI ports, USB ports with host or device capabilities, and 24 configurable analog outputs. The Kickstarter early bird pricing will be $549 or $649, with a post-campaign retail price of $799. The controller also comes bundled with a companion software, the ERA Lab, for mapping and customization. The Erae II signifies a bold leap forward in controller technology, set to reshape the landscape of music production and live performances.