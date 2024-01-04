Elmhurst Residents Battle ‘Corruption 101’: NYPD Placard Abuse

In Elmhurst, Queens, a stone’s throw from the bustling Queens Center Mall, residents are grappling with a significant challenge. Cars are incessantly blocking bus lanes and a crucial right-turn lane on Horace Harding Expressway. A predicament that not only disrupts the smooth flow of traffic but also impedes the lives of locals, like Mansour M., a parent of a child with a disability. The area, vital for access to medical offices and the Queens office of the city’s Department for the Aging, is now a battlefield of parking chaos.

Local Frustration and ‘Corruption 101’

Mansour’s frustration is palpable as he describes the situation that hinders him from taking his son to doctor’s appointments. He also points out a disturbing pattern. A considerable number of the illegally parked cars display placards and badges, indicating NYPD affiliation. In Mansour’s words, it’s ‘corruption 101’ – a blatant abuse of authority at the expense of residents.

Placard Abuse: A Controversial Privilege

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is no stranger to this issue. He acknowledges the daily complaints about the abuse of parking privileges by authorities. In response, Richards suggests a stern measure – revoking placards from those misusing them. It’s an attempt to regain order and fairness in an environment increasingly marred by favoritism.

The Call for Fairness and Accessibility

Laura Shepard from Transportation Alternatives echoes this sentiment. She underscores the need for fairness and accessibility, pointing out the dangers of placard abuse. In a city where roads should accommodate all users equitably, placard abuse prioritizes cars, creating an imbalance. Despite previous reports and actions taken around Jamaica Station, illegal parking and placard abuse persist.

The NYPD, responsible for parking enforcement, acknowledges the challenge. They cite limited parking space near precincts as a major hurdle. Yet, for Mansour and advocates like Shepard, this is not an excuse. They call for more equitable parking solutions, insisting that those abusing their privilege should park in parking lots and pay like everyone else.