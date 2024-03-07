Elizabeth River Trail Expansion: New Trailhead to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Norfolk

NORFOLK -- A transformative project is set to commence this summer, aiming to enrich the Elizabeth River Trail experience with the introduction of a new trailhead around the Larchmont Library. This 10-mile-long trail's starting point will see nearly 4 acres of land developed to include a variety of outdoor amenities, such as a kiosk, kayak launch, improved signage, and a pollinator garden, all designed to bolster community engagement and environmental preservation.

Project Overview and Funding

The Larchmont Library Trailhead project, designed to enhance both the aesthetic and functional aspects of the Elizabeth River Trail, has been in the pipeline for years. With a generous $405,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation's Open-Space Lands Preservation Trust Fund, the project aims to provide a multifaceted outdoor recreation space. This grant, the largest in the trail's history, underscores the project's significance in promoting open space preservation and community wellness in Norfolk.

Enhancing Community and Environment

Morgan Willett, assistant director of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation, highlighted the project's alignment with the foundation's goals of outdoor recreation, community building, and open space preservation. The trailhead's location in a previously restored wetlands area further emphasizes the project's commitment to environmental stewardship. With features like a new path, an outdoor gathering space, and a kayak launch to the Lafayette River, the trailhead is poised to become a pivotal point for trail users and a beacon of community engagement.

Anticipated Impact and Future Developments

Set to break ground this summer, with completion targeted by the end of 2024 or early 2025, the Larchmont Library Trailhead is just one of several planned enhancements to the Elizabeth River Trail. Recent developments include an obstacle course at Plum Point Park and a glow-in-the-dark pathway section at Jeff Robertson Park, all contributing to a safer, more accessible, and engaging trail experience. The project not only promises to transform a highly used section of the trail but also to connect more people to Norfolk's waterfront, enriching the city's outdoor recreation landscape.