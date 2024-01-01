en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Elizabeth Hurley Rings in New Year With Ex-Husband Arun Nayar and Son Damian

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Elizabeth Hurley Rings in New Year With Ex-Husband Arun Nayar and Son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley, the esteemed 58-year-old actress, and Arun Nayar, a 59-year-old textile magnate, together welcomed the New Year alongside their son Damian, despite their marital ties being a decade old tale of the past. The couple, who were wedded from 2007 to 2011, have maintained an enduring bond that extends beyond their dissolved matrimony, a testament to their strength of character.

Familial Bond Beyond Blood

While Nayar is not Damian’s biological father, Hurley has persistently regarded him as a paternal figure in her son’s life. The relationship between Nayar and Damian, established since the latter was just five years old, has been nothing short of a father-son bond. They have shared numerous holidays, milestones, and everyday moments together, the most recent being Damian’s drama school graduation in August 2022.

A Tale of Lost and Found

However, the narrative of Damian’s parentage weaves a more intricate tapestry. Steve Bing, a millionaire businessman and a film producer, is the biological father of Damian, the result of a short-lived relationship with Hurley in the early 2000s. The relationship ended amidst a paternity dispute, with Bing only being confirmed as Damian’s father after a DNA test.

Bing’s life ended tragically in 2020 when he took his own life at the age of 55. Despite their turbulent past, Bing and Damian had managed to foster a connection before Bing’s untimely passing. Yet, the revelation of Bing’s will, composed before the birth of his children, unveiled a startling truth: both Damian and his sister Kira had been disinherited.

The Resilience of a Family

Despite the complexities of their family dynamics, Hurley, Nayar, and Damian have managed to create a sanctuary of mutual respect and affection. The New Year’s Eve celebration is a testament to their resilience and adaptability, a family portrait that speaks volumes about their strong emotional ties.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

X Factor Star Fleur East Announces Pregnancy with Husband Marcel Badiane-Robin

By Salman Khan

Wayilesi Ya Times Launches New Frequency in a Bid to Enhance Broadcast Reach

By BNN Correspondents

Expressions Radio Show Returns, Tradition Revived on New Year's Eve, and 'Dogs of the Dow' Strategy Anticipates 2024 Comeback

By Justice Nwafor

James Middleton Hints at 2024 Book Release Amid Personal Reflections ...
@BNN Newsroom · 1 hour
James Middleton Hints at 2024 Book Release Amid Personal Reflections ...
heart comment 0
Nazila Sitaishi Advocates for Mental Health Awareness and Against Online Hate Amidst ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Controversies

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nazila Sitaishi Advocates for Mental Health Awareness and Against Online Hate Amidst 'Bigg Boss 17' Controversies
HIV Patients in Isingiro Raise Alarm Over Healthcare Injustices

By Israel Ojoko

HIV Patients in Isingiro Raise Alarm Over Healthcare Injustices
Google Settles Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging User Spying in ‘Incognito’ Mode

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Google Settles Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging User Spying in 'Incognito' Mode
Online Gallery Reveals the World’s Worst Renovations and Construction Decisions

By Bijay Laxmi

Online Gallery Reveals the World's Worst Renovations and Construction Decisions
Latest Headlines
World News
Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Victory over Seattle Seahawks
24 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Victory over Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Rocky Start to Season
26 seconds
Los Angeles Rams Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Rocky Start to Season
NFL's Final Week: High Stakes Games and Playoff Implications
28 seconds
NFL's Final Week: High Stakes Games and Playoff Implications
Predicting 2024: A Look at the Year Ahead in Politics, Sports, Culture, and Tech
1 min
Predicting 2024: A Look at the Year Ahead in Politics, Sports, Culture, and Tech
Zambian President's Suspension of Judge Ignites Political Controversy
1 min
Zambian President's Suspension of Judge Ignites Political Controversy
2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Trackers
2 mins
2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Trackers
2024 US Presidential Election: A Turning Point in American Democracy
2 mins
2024 US Presidential Election: A Turning Point in American Democracy
Prime Time Headlines: Politics, Space, and the Tremors of Change
2 mins
Prime Time Headlines: Politics, Space, and the Tremors of Change
Government Declares New Series of Electoral Bond Sales Amid Scrutiny
2 mins
Government Declares New Series of Electoral Bond Sales Amid Scrutiny
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
31 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
38 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
5 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
5 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app