Elie Saab Partners with Riyadh Season: Merging High Fashion with Festive Entertainment

In a captivating blend of high fashion and festive entertainment, Saudi Arabia’s annual extravaganza, Riyadh Season, has entered into a partnership with the esteemed fashion designer, Elie Saab. The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in London, aims to intertwine the realms of fashion and entertainment during the 2024 iteration of Riyadh Season. The MoU was signed by Faisal Bafarat, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), and Elie Saab Jr., CEO of Elie Saab, amid the presence of GEA Chairman Turki Al al-Shikh and Elie Saab himself.

An Unprecedented Fusion of Fashion and Festivities

The partnership is set to feature a special collection by Elie Saab, which is slated to launch in Fall 2025. This collection, inspired by the spirit of Riyadh Season, is sure to offer fans of fashion and entertainment a truly unique experience. The collaboration marks a significant milestone as it brings together one of fashion’s most renowned talents with Saudi Arabia’s premier cultural event.

Merging Global Talent with Saudi Entertainment

Turki Al al-Shikh, GEA Chairman, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the importance of collaborating with prominent international figures across various industries to enhance the entertainment value of Riyadh Season. He noted the significant influence of the fashion industry, highlighting its role in enriching the entertainment options during the event.

Riyadh Season: A Hub of Diverse Experiences

Since its inception in 2019, Riyadh Season has been a hub of diverse entertainment, musical, and sporting experiences for international visitors and local attendees alike. The event continues to expand its offerings, as seen with the upcoming Riyadh Fashion Week, which will feature 30 local brands. The collaboration with Elie Saab further elevates the event’s profile, promising an exclusive fashion event that intertwines with the festive spirit of Riyadh Season.

Lebanese designer Elie Saab shared his excitement about the collaboration, noting Riyadh as a city that supports creativity and cultural diversity. He is looking forward to creating a unique and unprecedented experience to commemorate the city and its vibrant entertainment scene.