en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Elie Saab Partners with Riyadh Season: Merging High Fashion with Festive Entertainment

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Elie Saab Partners with Riyadh Season: Merging High Fashion with Festive Entertainment

In a captivating blend of high fashion and festive entertainment, Saudi Arabia’s annual extravaganza, Riyadh Season, has entered into a partnership with the esteemed fashion designer, Elie Saab. The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in London, aims to intertwine the realms of fashion and entertainment during the 2024 iteration of Riyadh Season. The MoU was signed by Faisal Bafarat, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), and Elie Saab Jr., CEO of Elie Saab, amid the presence of GEA Chairman Turki Al al-Shikh and Elie Saab himself.

An Unprecedented Fusion of Fashion and Festivities

The partnership is set to feature a special collection by Elie Saab, which is slated to launch in Fall 2025. This collection, inspired by the spirit of Riyadh Season, is sure to offer fans of fashion and entertainment a truly unique experience. The collaboration marks a significant milestone as it brings together one of fashion’s most renowned talents with Saudi Arabia’s premier cultural event.

Merging Global Talent with Saudi Entertainment

Turki Al al-Shikh, GEA Chairman, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the importance of collaborating with prominent international figures across various industries to enhance the entertainment value of Riyadh Season. He noted the significant influence of the fashion industry, highlighting its role in enriching the entertainment options during the event.

Riyadh Season: A Hub of Diverse Experiences

Since its inception in 2019, Riyadh Season has been a hub of diverse entertainment, musical, and sporting experiences for international visitors and local attendees alike. The event continues to expand its offerings, as seen with the upcoming Riyadh Fashion Week, which will feature 30 local brands. The collaboration with Elie Saab further elevates the event’s profile, promising an exclusive fashion event that intertwines with the festive spirit of Riyadh Season.

Lebanese designer Elie Saab shared his excitement about the collaboration, noting Riyadh as a city that supports creativity and cultural diversity. He is looking forward to creating a unique and unprecedented experience to commemorate the city and its vibrant entertainment scene.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
37 mins ago
MLK Day Weekend: A Bonanza of Discounts at Leading Retailers
As the nation prepares to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., consumers are also bracing themselves for a weekend replete with enticing sales at leading retailers. Although the discounts may not be as comprehensive as those seen during Memorial Day or Labor Day weekends, they still present a noteworthy opportunity
MLK Day Weekend: A Bonanza of Discounts at Leading Retailers
Global Conscience Awakens at 'al-Aqsa Storm' Conference in Tehran
2 hours ago
Global Conscience Awakens at 'al-Aqsa Storm' Conference in Tehran
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
5 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Government Bolsters Administrative Operations with New Hires
2 hours ago
Government Bolsters Administrative Operations with New Hires
Wrongful Convictions Spark Demand for Justice and System Reforms
2 hours ago
Wrongful Convictions Spark Demand for Justice and System Reforms
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
2 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambian MP Anthony Kasandwe Urges Government Action on Persistent Cholera Outbreak
3 mins
Zambian MP Anthony Kasandwe Urges Government Action on Persistent Cholera Outbreak
HCMC Proposes Ban on Drug Sales via Social Media and Livestreams
3 mins
HCMC Proposes Ban on Drug Sales via Social Media and Livestreams
Keir Starmer Grilled on Military Actions and Party Politics on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'
5 mins
Keir Starmer Grilled on Military Actions and Party Politics on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'
Weekly News Roundup: Education Policy Concerns, Political Updates, Public Health Measures, and More
7 mins
Weekly News Roundup: Education Policy Concerns, Political Updates, Public Health Measures, and More
Nigeria's Paradigm Shift in Cancer Care: A Review of National Hospice and Palliative Care Policy
8 mins
Nigeria's Paradigm Shift in Cancer Care: A Review of National Hospice and Palliative Care Policy
Islamic Movement of Nigeria Protests Against Gaza Bombing and US-led Attack on Yemen
9 mins
Islamic Movement of Nigeria Protests Against Gaza Bombing and US-led Attack on Yemen
Rahul Gandhi Leads Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A March for Unity and Justice
14 mins
Rahul Gandhi Leads Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A March for Unity and Justice
Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi and Deputy Hajat Aisha Luebga Reappointed at Uganda's Electoral Commission
16 mins
Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi and Deputy Hajat Aisha Luebga Reappointed at Uganda's Electoral Commission
Uganda in Focus: NDA Crackdown, PM's Call for Public Support, and NAM Summit Preparations
16 mins
Uganda in Focus: NDA Crackdown, PM's Call for Public Support, and NAM Summit Preparations
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
27 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
52 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
13 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app