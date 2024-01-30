Electric Ground Support Equipment: The Future of Aviation Sustainability

The aviation industry, in an effort to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency, is gradually shifting towards the adoption of electric ground support equipment (eGSE). This transition has emerged as a crucial strategy to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions, contribute to a healthier workplace, and enhance the efficiency of aircraft ground handling operations.

Benefits of eGSE over Traditional ICE Variants

Unlike their traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, electric ground support equipment offer significant environmental and operational benefits. In terms of environmental impact, eGSE significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Tan Yen Ling, head of group sustainability at SATS, highlighted the electrification of baggage tractors in Singapore as an example. This initiative led to an approximate 5-percent improvement in carbon intensity for flight handling from 2019 to 2023.

Furthermore, electric equipment eliminate tailpipe fumes and reduce noise pollution, contributing to a healthier work environment for ground crew. The absence of combustion engines also means fewer moving parts, which results in lower maintenance costs and downtime, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

Challenges and Solutions in Adopting eGSE

Despite the evident benefits, the adoption of eGSE is not without challenges. High upfront costs, lack of adequate charging infrastructure, and the need for new training programs for ground crew are among the primary obstacles. However, industry leaders advocate for a diverse mix of equipment types to cater to varying airport conditions.

Charles Galloway, regional CEO of dnata's airport operations in the Asia Pacific, emphasized the importance of incorporating a range of equipment types, such as biodiesel, electric, hydrogen, and hybrid, to accommodate different airport conditions and available infrastructure. The industry is also working closely with global airport partners to prepare for broader adoption of electrification.

eGSE in News

In related news, VoltAero has selected Safran electrical wiring for the Cassio 330 electric-hybrid certification aircraft. Furthermore, Joby, in collaboration with Clay Lacy, has introduced an electric air taxi charger to Southern California, reflecting the growing trend towards electrification in the aviation industry.