Elderly Man's SOS Carving Leads to Rescue from Incheon High-Rise

In the cityscape of Incheon, South Korea, a high-rise apartment building claimed the spotlight for a rather unexpected event. A man in his seventies lodged in a confined evacuation room on the 28th floor was rescued after enduring a chilling 20-hour ordeal. The room, a compact 6.6 square meter space, became his unintended prison amidst plummeting temperatures that sank to -1.8 degrees Celsius.

Unforeseen Entrapment

The man, seeking ventilation, had entered the evacuation room. However, a malfunctioning fire door locked him in, trapping him in a situation that could have spiraled into a life-threatening scenario. Clad in nothing more than his underwear, the man found himself in a chilling predicament, with no phone on hand to call for help. His ingenuity, however, shone through his adversity.

Alerting the Outside World

With a box cutter as his tool, he carved an SOS sign into a black box. He hung his message of distress outside the window, where it caught the attention of a vigilant neighbor. The neighbor's prompt report of the unusual sight led the police to the high-rise and to the trapped man.

Rescue Amidst the Cold

Upon being alerted, the police responded swiftly, breaking through the fire door to reach the man. Despite nearly succumbing to the freezing cold, the septuagenarian was found in stable health upon rescue. He declined medical assistance, claiming his health was intact despite his long, cold hours in the evacuation room. The story of his survival, carved into a black box, serves as a testament to human resilience and resourcefulness in the face of adversity.