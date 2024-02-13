Elderly Financial Scams: The Hidden Danger and Naperville's Fight for 'A Safer Naper'

February 13, 2024: A staggering $28 billion is lost by older adults each year, falling prey to financial scams targeting the elderly. Alarmingly, nearly three-quarters of that money is stolen by individuals they trust, according to a recent study.

Trust and Deception: The Elderly Conundrum

The research reveals that older adults find it challenging to overcome their first impressions of trustworthiness, making them more susceptible to deception and scams. This vulnerability is further exacerbated by the fact that trust plays a significant role in their lives, often leading to devastating financial losses.

Naperville Police Department Fights Back

The Naperville Police Financial Crimes Unit, a dedicated team of a sergeant and six detectives, is at the forefront of combating these crimes. They handle approximately 70 financial crime cases each month, working tirelessly to protect the city's residents from falling victim to these scams.

Education: The Key to 'A Safer Naper'

This month, the Naperville Police Department is focusing on educating residents about common warning signs of scams and how to avoid becoming a victim. Some red flags include unsolicited phone calls or emails requesting personal information, requests for payment via gift cards or wire transfers, and pressure to act quickly.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.naperville.il.us/ASaferNaper for more information on frauds and scams. The website is a valuable resource, providing tips on how to identify potential scams and steps to take if one suspects they are being targeted.

In the face of rising financial scams targeting the elderly, the importance of focusing on behavior rather than initial perceptions of trustworthiness cannot be overstated. By staying vigilant and informed, older adults can protect themselves from falling victim to these devastating crimes.

As the Naperville Police Department continues its mission to make Naperville 'A Safer Naper,' it is crucial for residents to arm themselves with knowledge and remain alert to potential threats. In the end, the power to prevent these scams lies in the hands of the informed and cautious individuals.