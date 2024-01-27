El Viento Street to Undergo Construction Work: Traffic Disruption Expected

Los Alamos will witness a flurry of activity on El Viento Street from January 29 to 31. The busy southbound lane of El Viento Street will be the epicenter of this activity, as Anytime Plumbing & Sewer, LLC embarks on a construction project. The street closure will stretch from Barranca Road to Cervato Street, a significant chunk that is expected to disrupt regular traffic flow.

Construction Timings and Measures

During the three-day period, flagging operations will be functional from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, ensuring the smooth transition of traffic around the construction site. The area will be cordoned off with cones, safety signs, and work vehicles, creating a visible barrier between the ongoing construction and the open road.

Impact on Traffic

Half of El Viento Street will be closed, specifically the bustling southbound lane. Signs will be placed at the intersection of Barranca Road and El Viento Street, extending towards Cervato Street. This closure is designed to accommodate the construction work, necessitating detours for motorists who frequent this route.

Completion Timeline

The project is scheduled to wrap up by 6 p.m. on January 31, given favorable weather conditions. However, any unexpected changes in weather patterns could potentially delay the completion of the project. The residents of El Viento Street, particularly those residing around 275 El Viento St., the exact location of the project, are bracing for the minor inconveniences this construction might bring.