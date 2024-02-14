El Centro Police Department Extends Community Academy Deadline

El Centro Police Department Extends Deadline for Community Academy Applications

The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) is calling all civic-minded individuals to apply for its Community Academy, a week-long immersive program that provides an insider's look into the world of law enforcement. The application deadline has been extended to Friday, February 16, offering an exciting opportunity for those who wish to connect with their local police force.

A Week of Hands-On Learning

Scheduled from Monday, March 4 to Friday, March 8, the ECPD Community Academy promises a packed week of engaging activities. Participants will have the chance to engage in hands-on experiences such as defensive tactics, communication skills workshops, SWAT demonstrations, and K9 presentations. This rare insider's view allows citizens to better understand the day-to-day operations of their local police department and foster a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the community.

Eligibility and Requirements

To be eligible for the ECPD Community Academy, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Age: Applicants must be at least 21 years old.

Education: A high school diploma or equivalent is required.

Background check: All applicants must pass a thorough background check.

Medical waiver: Due to the physical nature of some activities, participants must sign a medical waiver.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible, as space is limited. Applications can be obtained from the El Centro Police Department during regular business hours.

Connecting with Your Community

Sergeant Adrian Clipa, the Academy's coordinator, expressed his enthusiasm for the program, saying, "The ECPD Community Academy is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to learn more about the work we do and the challenges we face. It's also a unique chance for us to engage with the community and build stronger relationships."

Those who complete the program will not only gain valuable knowledge about their local police force but also contribute to creating a safer, more connected community. For more information about the ECPD Community Academy, please contact Sergeant Adrian Clipa at 760-790-7053.

As the deadline for applications approaches, the El Centro Police Department eagerly awaits the chance to welcome new participants to its Community Academy. Together, let's forge a stronger bond between law enforcement and the community.