Ekiti State Tragedy: Armed Herdsmen Kill Two Traditional Rulers

In a shocking incident that has cast a pall over Ekiti State, Nigeria, two revered traditional rulers - the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olushola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin, lost their lives to a brutal attack by suspected gunmen. The tragedy unfolded yesterday evening on the road between Oke-Ako and Ipao Ekiti in the Ajoni Local Government area, as the rulers were returning from a meeting centered on security issues. In this grim episode, the Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, narrowly escaped the ambush.

Details of the Tragic Incident

Eyewitnesses recount a horrific scene as the attackers, believed to be armed herdsmen, opened fire on the traditional rulers, seized their belongings, and in a final act of barbarity, dragged their bodies into the bush. This incident has brought the spotlight back onto the issue of herdsmen, who have reportedly been active in the Ekiti region for the past five years.

Response to the Attack

In response to the fatal assault, operatives from Amotekun, a local security outfit, have been deployed to the area. There are growing calls for the federal government to authorize the use of advanced arms for local security outfits. The aim is to empower these groups to tackle the rising wave of insecurity in the state, and to work closely with traditional rulers to devise effective strategies.

Underlying Tensions and the 'Sphere of Influence'

The Oodua Liberation Movement (OLM) in Ekiti State has highlighted the long-standing occupation by armed Fulani men of the forests spanning Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, and Kogi states. The Fulani consider these areas their 'Sphere of Influence'. This incident has reignited concerns over land control and the fraught tension between herdsmen and local communities.

As Ekiti State mourns the loss of its two traditional rulers, it is evident that the issue of security, and the role of local outfits and traditional rulers in maintaining peace, has taken center stage. The echoes of this tragic event are likely to reverberate through the halls of power, prompting a reevaluation of security strategies and a renewed focus on the troubling issue of armed herdsmen.