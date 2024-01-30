Ekiti State Funds Free JAMB Forms for 3,000 Candidates in Pursuit of Quality Education

In a remarkable act of philanthropy, the Ekiti State government in Nigeria has distributed free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) E-pin forms to 3,000 candidates. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported this initiative, which has seen an investment of around N20 million by the state.
Empowering Through Education
Mrs. Olayemi Oyebanji, the wife of the Ekiti State Governor, disclosed the initiative during the distribution event in Ado-Ekiti. She emphasized the state's fervent commitment to education. The free distribution of JAMB forms is not an isolated gesture but part of a larger vision aimed at empowering students to excel in their exams and pursue higher education in their chosen fields.
"There is a commitment to free and compulsory education, including payment of examination fees, renovation of schools, and capacity building for teachers," Mrs. Oyebanji said. This reflects the government's comprehensive approach to ensuring quality education, encapsulating not just free access but also enhanced learning environments and improved teacher capability.
Stakeholders' Support and Students' Resilience
Dr. Kofoworola Aderiye, the Commissioner for Education, urged the students to capitalize on this opportunity. He advised them to concentrate on their studies and choose courses that play to their strengths. His words were echoed by Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders who expressed their support for the government's initiative.
Among the beneficiaries, Ajide Ifeoluwa stood out with a promise. He assured the government and stakeholders that they would strive to achieve commendable results to validate the government's investment. Their success, he believes, will encourage the continued support of such initiatives.
Amid calls from various stakeholders for coaching classes and emphasis on scoring well in the JAMB examination, the Ekiti State government's initiative stands as a shining testament to the transformative power of education.