EJ Obiena: PSA Athlete of the Year Inspiring Change Beyond Athletics

In what is considered a significant milestone in the world of athletics, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena has been crowned the PSA Athlete of the Year. This decoration speaks volumes about Obiena's exceptional performance in the sport, especially over the past year, where he set new national records and clinched victories in multiple international tournaments.

Setting Records and Inspiring Youth

Obiena's accomplishments have not only propelled his own career to new heights but also carried the pride of the Philippines onto the global stage. His achievements are a testament to his dedication, commitment, and unwavering spirit. Obiena, currently the World No. 2 in pole vault, is the first Asian athlete to clear the 6.00-meter mark - a feat that further solidifies his status as a formidable force in the sport.

Athlete and Advocate

But beyond the accolades and the acclaim, Obiena sees a larger role for himself. He aspires to use his influence and success to inspire the youth of the Philippines. He champions positive change in his home country by encouraging young people to take up sports and adopt healthier lifestyles. His vision extends beyond individual achievements to the betterment of society as a whole. This commitment was evident in his acceptance speech, delivered virtually from Italy, where he emphasized his mission to help shape a better and stronger Philippines.

Looking Ahead to Paris Olympics

With his eyes set on the upcoming Paris Olympics, Obiena is leaving no stone unturned. His commitment to representing his country remains steadfast, and he continues to train intensively for what promises to be an important year ahead. His journey is watched closely by sports patrons and prominent figures, including businessman and sports enthusiast Manny V. Pangilinan, who praised the unifying power of sports and the values it embodies.

Obiena's recognition by the PSA is not just a testament to his personal triumphs but also signals his broader commitment to making a positive social impact. His story is one of an athlete who transcends the boundaries of the field to inspire change in society. The PSA Athlete of the Year award stands as a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes and a reminder of the transformative power of sports.