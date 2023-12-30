Eileen Dunne Reflects on Life Changes and Memorable Career Moments

Eileen Dunne, the esteemed former RT newsreader and contestant on Dancing with the Stars, candidly shared her life-changing experiences and career highlights in a recent interview. Dunne, who tied the knot with actor Macdara Fatharta in 1993 and became a mother to son Cormac in 1995, opined that while matrimony did not fundamentally transform her existence, parenthood did. She elucidated that becoming a parent was the most rewarding experience of her life, while also acknowledging her friends who have led fulfilling lives sans children.

Avoiding the Pitfalls of Social Media

Throughout her 40-year tenure at RT, Dunne navigated the perils of social media and trolling with grace. However, she did once receive a derogatory letter meant for her colleague Anne Doyle. The unsettling part was that the letter was sent by an employee of An Post. Instead of retaliating, Dunne took the high road and reported the incident to RT’s head of security.

Composure On-Air and Memorable Moments

Known for her poise on-air, Dunne managed to maintain her composure under most circumstances. Yet, she fondly recalled losing it to laughter twice due to witty remarks from her colleague Seán Duignan. She also revisited some of the most challenging moments in her career, like covering the Dunblane school shooting in 1996, which deeply affected her as a mother, and the Concorde crash, alongside her colleague Lawlor. Both incidents left a profound impact on her, particularly those involving the loss of children’s lives.

Reflections on Career Decisions and Colleagues

Dunne also touched on her thoughts about former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes. She revealed that she considered stepping back from the news five years ago due to her dissatisfaction with certain aspects of the newsroom and Forbes’s attitude. Despite the challenges, her career at RTÉ has been filled with memorable moments that continue to resonate with her.