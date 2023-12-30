en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Eileen Dunne Reflects on Life Changes and Memorable Career Moments

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:54 pm EST
Eileen Dunne Reflects on Life Changes and Memorable Career Moments

Eileen Dunne, the esteemed former RT newsreader and contestant on Dancing with the Stars, candidly shared her life-changing experiences and career highlights in a recent interview. Dunne, who tied the knot with actor Macdara Fatharta in 1993 and became a mother to son Cormac in 1995, opined that while matrimony did not fundamentally transform her existence, parenthood did. She elucidated that becoming a parent was the most rewarding experience of her life, while also acknowledging her friends who have led fulfilling lives sans children.

Avoiding the Pitfalls of Social Media

Throughout her 40-year tenure at RT, Dunne navigated the perils of social media and trolling with grace. However, she did once receive a derogatory letter meant for her colleague Anne Doyle. The unsettling part was that the letter was sent by an employee of An Post. Instead of retaliating, Dunne took the high road and reported the incident to RT’s head of security.

Composure On-Air and Memorable Moments

Known for her poise on-air, Dunne managed to maintain her composure under most circumstances. Yet, she fondly recalled losing it to laughter twice due to witty remarks from her colleague Seán Duignan. She also revisited some of the most challenging moments in her career, like covering the Dunblane school shooting in 1996, which deeply affected her as a mother, and the Concorde crash, alongside her colleague Lawlor. Both incidents left a profound impact on her, particularly those involving the loss of children’s lives.

Reflections on Career Decisions and Colleagues

Dunne also touched on her thoughts about former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes. She revealed that she considered stepping back from the news five years ago due to her dissatisfaction with certain aspects of the newsroom and Forbes’s attitude. Despite the challenges, her career at RTÉ has been filled with memorable moments that continue to resonate with her.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Farewell Tennis Match and an Autorickshaw Ride: Symbolizing India-Australia Diplomatic Relations

By Geeta Pillai

Welcoming 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year Traditions

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Environmental Progress and Climate Justice Advocacy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Google Agrees to $5 Billion Settlement in Privacy Lawsuit Over 'Incognito' Tracking

By Mahnoor Jehangir

SpaceX Launches US Military's X-37B Drone on Secretive Mission ...
@BNN Newsroom · 37 mins
SpaceX Launches US Military's X-37B Drone on Secretive Mission ...
heart comment 0
Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community Amid Wife’s Disapproval

By Waqas Arain

Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community Amid Wife's Disapproval
Google Settles $5 Billion Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode Tracking

By BNN Correspondents

Google Settles $5 Billion Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode Tracking
Underweight Grey Seal Pup ‘Baby Shark’ Rescued in Guernsey

By Salman Khan

Underweight Grey Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued in Guernsey
‘YearEnder2023’: A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World

By Ebenezer Mensah

'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Latest Headlines
World News
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations
3 mins
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations
Day of Drama in English and Scottish Football Leagues: Match Highlights and Controversies
4 mins
Day of Drama in English and Scottish Football Leagues: Match Highlights and Controversies
Nottingham Forest Versus Manchester United: A Premier League Clash of High Anticipation
4 mins
Nottingham Forest Versus Manchester United: A Premier League Clash of High Anticipation
House Republicans Criticize Biden's Vacation Amidst Border Crisis
5 mins
House Republicans Criticize Biden's Vacation Amidst Border Crisis
Phil Scott: A Republican Governor Winning Hearts in Liberal Vermont
7 mins
Phil Scott: A Republican Governor Winning Hearts in Liberal Vermont
Wolves Dominate Everton with a 3-0 Victory in Premier League
7 mins
Wolves Dominate Everton with a 3-0 Victory in Premier League
New York Knicks Acquire Forward OG Anunoby in Major Trade
7 mins
New York Knicks Acquire Forward OG Anunoby in Major Trade
Masking Symptoms: U.S. Workers Turn to Cold and Allergy Medications Amid Pandemic
9 mins
Masking Symptoms: U.S. Workers Turn to Cold and Allergy Medications Amid Pandemic
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the 'Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports'
9 mins
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the 'Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports'
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
31 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
6 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app