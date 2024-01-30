Egyptian President, UN Secretary-General Call for Continued Funding for UNRWA

In a recent phone conversation, the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, underscored the urgency of continued funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The call to action comes amidst looming concerns over the agency's financial stability, triggered by a persistent funding deficit.

UNRWA's Vital Role in the Middle East

With around 5.7 million registered Palestine refugees under its care, UNRWA serves as a lifeline, offering critical services such as education, health care, and social services. The agency's financial woes have triggered widespread apprehension about the potential ramifications on the region's stability and the welfare of the refugee population.

Call for International Support

President Sisi and Secretary-General Guterres emphasized the pivotal role UNRWA plays in the lives of Palestinian refugees. They urged the international community to ensure the agency's sustainability through reliable and substantial funding. The leaders pointed out that support for UNRWA transcends the boundaries of humanitarian assistance and significantly contributes to broader stability in the region.

Implications of Funding Shortage

The conversation between the two leaders also touched upon the repercussions of the funding pause by several countries and the overall situation in the Middle East. They discussed the dangers of an expanding conflict cycle and the need for peace-making efforts, including reaching a ceasefire and delivering relief aid to war-torn areas like the Gaza Strip.

Support for UNRWA, according to these leaders, is a matter of urgency. The continuity of aid from donor countries is paramount to the agency's ability to fulfill its humanitarian role amidst the ongoing conflict. The call for support is not just a plea for help; it's a call for maintaining peace and stability in a region that has been marred by conflict for too long.