BNN Newsroom

EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria

In a significant move to combat corruption, Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejuvenated money laundering cases against a slew of former governors and ministers. The alleged financial improprieties total a staggering N772.2 billion, painting a grim picture of rampant corruption. Among those facing investigation are former governors Kayode Fayemi, Ayo Fayose, Bello Matawalle, and former ministers including Diezani Alison Madueke.

These high-profile individuals are under scrutiny for a multitude of alleged financial crimes encompassing fraud, fund diversion, and misappropriation. The accusations range from N4 billion to N100 billion, highlighting the sheer scale of the alleged financial malfeasance. The EFCC’s renewed focus, coupled with its impartial approach, underscores the agency’s commitment to rooting out corruption in Nigeria’s political echelons.

Probing Alleged Looting

A notable investigation by the EFCC is into the alleged looting of N81.6 billion from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. Suspended Minister Betta Edu and Halima Shehu find themselves in the eye of this storm. The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has instructed a review of all high-profile cases, emphasizing equality in their investigations. This means that no politically exposed persons, including former governors and ministers, will enjoy any preferential treatment.

Simultaneously, Akin Osuntokun, Director General for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, provided insights into post-election matters within the Labour Party. He discussed the unique ‘Obedient’ movement supporting Peter Obi and the judiciary’s role in election-related justice. Despite not holding an executive position in the Labour Party, Osuntokun shared his personal political journey and reasons for supporting presidential candidates who align with his vision for Nigeria, transcending party lines.

These developments, unfolding against the backdrop of Nigeria’s struggle with corruption, signal the nation’s drive to ensure accountability and transparency in its political system. With the EFCC’s renewed commitment to prosecuting financial crimes and the judiciary’s role in delivering election-related justice, Nigeria is poised to strengthen its democratic fabric, prompting a new era of political integrity.

BNN Newsroom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

