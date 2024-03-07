Edwin Marcucci Caraballo: Preserving Puerto Rico's Bejuco Crafting Legacy

Edwin Marcucci Caraballo, known as "the king of bejuco," has dedicated over half a century to mastering and teaching the traditional Puerto Rican art of crafting with bejuco vine. Raised in Adjuntas, Caraballo was influenced by his father, Hipólito Marcucci Alicea, and has since passed this cultural heritage onto his daughters and over 2,000 students.

Mastering the Art of Bejuco

From a young age, Edwin displayed an exceptional talent in bejuco crafting, eventually surpassing his father's skills. His creations, ranging from intricate baskets to elaborate figures and even movie props, have garnered international acclaim. Caraballo's dedication extends beyond crafting; he is committed to teaching this nearly extinct art, offering workshops to hundreds, including his three daughters who are now certified in bejuco artistry.

Caraballo's work has been showcased worldwide, in countries including Uruguay, Paraguay, Mexico, Colombia, Germany, Spain, and the United States. Despite this global recognition, he remains focused on the survival of bejuco crafting within Puerto Rico. He emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices in harvesting bejuco, which not only benefits the environment but also ensures the continuation of this unique craft.

Legacy and Future of Bejuco Crafting

As the only current teacher of this art in Puerto Rico, Caraballo is determined to keep the tradition alive through his students and his daughters. The local government's support in providing a classroom for workshops in Adjuntas signifies a step forward in preserving this cultural heritage. Caraballo's story is not just about the preservation of a craft but also about the resilience of cultural identity and the power of passing knowledge through generations.

Edwin Marcucci Caraballo's journey from a curious child unraveling his father's baskets to becoming "the king of bejuco" is a testament to the enduring spirit of Puerto Rican artisanship. His hope that bejuco crafting remains a vibrant part of Puerto Rican culture, even after he is gone, reflects a deep commitment to his craft, his community, and his heritage.