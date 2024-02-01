Edo North Leaders Defend Minister, Criticize BNC's Bias Accusations

In the Edo North Senatorial District, leaders have voiced their criticism against the Benin National Congress (BNC) for their uncorroborated allegations against the Minister of the Niger Delta, Honourable Abubakar Momoh. The BNC has accused Momoh and Senator Adams Oshiomhole of exhibiting bias towards Edo North in the allocation of political appointments and projects, a claim strongly refuted by the leaders from Edo North.

The Edo North leaders argue that Edo South has traditionally held a higher number of prominent positions and continues to enjoy a substantial amount of appointments. They emphasize that the distribution of political appointments should be a reflection of a region's support and performance in elections. They pointed out that Edo South had recently lost in senatorial and presidential elections to the Labour Party, hence the current political representation.

The Principle of Equity and Performance

Edo North leaders staunchly believe that it's unrealistic to expect Edo South to receive equal or more political appointments than Edo North, especially when it failed to support the ruling party effectively in previous elections. They also drew attention to the contributions and projects initiated by former Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire in Edo South, as well as several key positions currently held by individuals from Edo South.

Underscoring the role of the Minister of the Niger Delta, the Edo North leaders asserted that Honourable Abubakar Momoh is dedicated to developing the entire region equitably. They called for unity among all regions to advance the interests of Edo State and the Niger Delta as a whole. The leaders also pointed out that no new appointments have been made since Momoh assumed office, and his initial tenure has been spent touring the region for consultations and project assessments.