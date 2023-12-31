en English
Edmonton’s Approach to Homeless Encampments: A Study in Controversy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:23 am EST
In a coordinated maneuver by the City of Edmonton and the Edmonton Police Service, several high-risk homeless encampments in the city’s heart are being methodically dismantled. The operation, which commenced with the removal of campers from a site across the Hope Mission’s Herb Jamieson Centre, forms part of a broader blueprint to address homelessness and its interlinked risks.

Volunteers in Action

The second day’s operations were carried out in a subdued manner, with the community’s nerves noticeably affected. Volunteers, including members from the Edmonton Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, were out in the field, observing the proceedings, and extending support to the camp dwellers in the form of coffee, socks, and mitts. However, the camp dismantling often triggers a nomadic pattern—individuals merely shift base to a nearby site, giving rise to a recurring problem.

A Critique of the City’s Approach

Jim Gurnett, a critic of the city’s actions and a member of the coalition, argues that the current approach is both inhumane and ineffective. He explains how the process inflicts trauma on the homeless by depriving them of personal belongings and shelter. Despite an estimated three million dollars spent on encampment teardowns, the issue remains unabated with an uptick in the number of individuals taking up residence at such sites compared to the previous year.

Gurnett underscores the insufficiency of shelter beds and elucidates the multitude of reasons why available shelters may not be utilized—discomfort with the environment, personal anxieties, or the necessity to stay with their pets. He champions non-market housing solutions, citing successful examples from cities like Halifax and Vancouver that have adopted more empathetic strategies, including supervised locations with amenities and tiny shelter complexes.

City’s Protocol and Future Endeavors

The city’s current protocol, bolstered by a court injunction valid until January 11, authorizes the removal of encampments under specific conditions—provision of adequate notice and assurance of alternative shelter options. Future teardowns are on the anvil for Dawson Park and Bissell Centre. A poignant moment in the narrative involves a black kitten named Meech, who found itself separated from its owner due to the owner’s admission to the Hope Mission without the pet.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

