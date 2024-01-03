Edinburgh’s Abandoned Finance House Set for Mixed-Use Transformation

In a compelling twist of urban transformation, the abandoned Finance House, a call center in Edinburgh, is scheduled for demolition to pave the way for a mixed-use development. A pre-application notice has been filed with the City of Edinburgh Council proposing a comprehensive metamorphosis of the site at 10 Orchard Brae. The proposed development is an amalgamation of residential units, student accommodation, flexible working spaces, cycle facilities, and a new public pathway linking Learmonth Court to Orchard Brae.

The Forgotten Finance House

Standing as a relic of a bygone era, the deserted office block has been garnering attention as a point of interest for urban explorers. The untouched office equipment and documents that litter the building have been widely shared on social media, serving as a haunting reminder of its past life. The eight-story office block, dating back to the 1960s, includes an extension from the 1970s, and parking facilities, all of which are slated for the wrecking ball.

Previous Approval for Residential Units

Interestingly, in April 2023, the site gained approval for the construction of 150 residential flats. Developers had agreed to provide contributions towards local education and infrastructure, including affordable housing units. However, the latest proposal hints at a shift in the plan, with the inclusion of student housing in the mix, although the specifics of this mixed-use have not been disclosed.

Awaiting a Full Planning Application

The pre-application notice serves as a precursor to a full planning application that is expected to be submitted shortly, complete with supporting documents. This proposed transformation of the desolate Finance House into a multifaceted development represents not just urban renewal, but also an attempt to cater to the evolving needs of the city’s inhabitants, from students to working professionals.