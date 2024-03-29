EDF Housing Deal at Pontins Brean Sands Hits Local Somerset Economy Hard

In 2023, EDF's strategic decision to take over 900 chalets at Pontins Brean Sands in Somerset for Hinkley Point C construction workers promised economic benefits through 'year-round' spending. Instead, local traders have reported significant downturns, attributing the loss of traditional holidaymakers to the project's impact on the once-thriving seaside resort. While EDF aimed to boost local trade, the reality has been starkly different, with businesses across Brean struggling to adapt to the new demographic.

Impact on Local Trade and Tourism

With the transformation of Pontins from a holiday destination to worker accommodation, the anticipated increase in local spending has not materialized. Businesses from amusement arcades to fish and chip shops have seen a noticeable drop in customers, contradicting EDF's initial promises. The change not only affects the immediate vicinity but also the broader tourism sector in Somerset, challenging the resilience of small businesses accustomed to seasonal holiday rushes.

Adapting to New Realities

Despite the downturn, local businesses are fighting to stay afloat by reinventing themselves. From theme parks introducing new rides and pricing strategies aimed at 'day-trippers' to markets scaling down operations, the community is searching for ways to recover lost ground. This adaptation reflects the broader challenges faced by tourist-dependent economies when confronted with sudden shifts in visitor demographics and spending patterns.

Looking Forward

While the situation appears grim, there is a silver lining as businesses and the community rally together to overcome the challenges posed by the EDF deal. The emphasis now is on resilience and adaptability, with hopes pinned on better weather and a resurgence in tourism to breathe life back into Brean Sands. As the new season approaches, the true impact of the EDF housing deal on local trade and tourism will become clearer, setting the stage for potential recovery or further adaptation.