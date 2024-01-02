en English
BNN Newsroom

Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda’s Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
In a significant commentary on Uganda’s financial trajectory, renowned Economist Fred Muhumuza has shed light on the pivotal roles played by Ramathan Ggoobi, the current Secretary to the Treasury, and the Minister of Finance Hon Matia Kasaija. However, he emphasized that their roles, though crucial, are not solitary in steering the economic wheel of the country. The ultimate guidance, he highlights, comes from the President of Uganda. Muhumuza’s observations lay bare the intricate chain of command involved in economic policy-making, underscoring the importance of collective effort and the President’s singular influence over the economic strategies and decisions.

Challenging Economic Climate

Uganda’s Treasury is set to secure Ush3.5 trillion in loans from commercial banks to bolster the supplementary budget, which is anticipated to increase interest rates on treasury bonds by approximately two percent. The financial year 2023/24 has been marked by disappointing tax revenue performance, sluggish business activity, and volatile exchange rates. Forecasts indicate that tax revenue collections may reach Ush1 trillion by the end of June 2024, posing financing constraints and impacting service delivery to citizens. Furthermore, the Uganda shilling has depreciated against the dollar, and the local business confidence index has taken a hit.

Implications of the New Loan

Financial analysts predict the new loan could lead to a two percent rise in interest rates on certain treasury bonds. This surge could affect yields earned on government securities, potentially escalating debt servicing costs and diminishing social services.

High-Level Talks on Fuel Imports

Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development confirmed high-level talks between Kenya and Uganda over the use of the port of Mombasa for importing fuel. Uganda’s decision to buy fuel directly from Vitol Bahrain, after Kenya declined Uganda’s request to register as an oil marketing company locally, has prompted discussions with Tanzania over the use of the port of Dar es Salaam. The potential shift could significantly impact Kenya Pipeline Company’s revenues and Kenya’s tax collections. Further, this move is expected to affect the ease with which Kenya has been acquiring dollars to pay for fuel, considering all transit fuel is purchased using the greenback.

BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

