ECCB Seeks Suppliers for the Next Iteration of DCash, its Central Bank Digital Currency

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is venturing further into digital currency by launching a supplier discovery initiative for the second version of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), DCash 2.0. This decision follows the successful implementation of the initial DCash system, which has been operational across eight Eastern Caribbean islands since March 2021. These islands include Antigua, Grenada, Montserrat, and Saint Lucia.

DCash’s Original Technology Partner

The original technology collaborator for DCash was Bitt, a company known for its involvement with Nigeria’s own CBDC, the eNaira. However, recent reports suggest that Nigeria is contemplating engaging other technology partners to have more control over its technology.

A Live Pilot System

Despite the central bank’s classification of the DCash system as a pilot, it is recognized as live. This makes the ECCB one of eleven countries globally with operational CBDCs.

Integration and Enhancement Focus

The ECCB is concentrating on integrating the DCash system with real-time gross settlement (RTGS) systems, core banking systems of financial institutions, wallets, and payment service providers. The goal is also to enhance advanced payment use cases, identity solutions, reporting capabilities, and offline payment functionalities. The bank is interested in exploring further advanced use cases such as recurring and programmable payments, loyalty points, and cross-border payment capabilities.

The ECCB has set a deadline for vendor responses to participate in the development of DCash 2.0 by January 22, 2024. This marks a significant step in the ECCB’s digital currency initiatives, indicating its dedication to advancing in the digital financial world.