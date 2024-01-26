Eastern Montana Mulls Delays to Hunting Seasons Amid Rising Pressure

In the vast expanses of Eastern Montana, a new proposal is turning heads. The local Fish, Wildlife & Parks department, helmed by director Dustin Temple, is contemplating amendments to delay the start of the upland game bird and bird dog training seasons for nonresidents by two weeks. The motive? To ease the increasing hunting pressure that has been a cause of concern for the department and the local populace.

Resident Hunting: A Two-Week Exclusive

The amendments, carried forth by Fish and Wildlife Commission chair Lesley Robinson, aim to provide resident hunters and dog trainers an exclusive two-week period at the onset of the seasons. These changes are not just haphazard decisions, but rather backed by data that substantiates their necessity.

Nonresident Hunters: A Rising Trend

Recent public meetings presented data showing a discernible upward trend in nonresident hunter license sales and days spent hunting. Although resident hunters still lead the charge in game harvest in certain areas, there has been a notable surge in nonresident harvests of Hungarian partridge, sage grouse, and sharp-tailed grouse. Region 7 wildlife manager, Brett Dorak, sparked a conversation on the role of social media in this trend, suggesting it might be amplifying hunting attention to the region.

Sage Grouse Populations: A Declining Narrative

The story takes a sober turn when discussing the sage grouse populations. There's a declining narrative that's been playing out since 2001, with the threat of hunting closures looming if the trend continues. The key influencers of bird populations are weather conditions and grazing practices, with moisture levels playing a significant role in determining habitat quality and bird counts. As a result, the department is considering a temporary halt on sage grouse hunting in 18 Southeast Montana counties.

The proposed changes echo the need to address this decline in the sage grouse population and to alleviate the hunting pressure. The final decision, hinging on the spring's population count, could potentially see Habitat Management Zone 3 closed to sage grouse hunting. The narrative of Eastern Montana's hunting scene is on the brink of change, and these amendments could be the first steps towards a sustainable future.