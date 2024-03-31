Easter Call to Action: ICIN Urges Nigerian Leaders to Emulate Jesus' Humble Leadership

The Islamic Counselling Initiatives of Nigeria (ICIN), in a heartfelt message during Easter celebrations, has appealed to Christians and those in leadership positions across Nigeria to embody the humility and servant leadership exemplified by Jesus Christ. Hajiya Fatima Suleiman, the Executive Director of ICIN, emphasized the need for leaders to reflect on their governance style for the nation's progress, drawing inspiration from Jesus' peaceful and loving approach to leadership.

Embracing Humility in Leadership

Hajiya Fatima Suleiman, in her Easter message, pointed out the simplicity, peace, and love that characterized Jesus Christ's leadership. She highlighted the symbolic entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, which underscored peace, harvest, serenity, and forgiveness, as a model for Nigerian leaders. Suleiman's call to action focuses on the need for leaders to introspect and align their governance with these virtues for national development and progress.

Reflection and Action for a Better Nigeria

The message from ICIN extends beyond the corridors of power, urging all Nigerians to use the Easter period as a time for sober reflection and prayer for the country's advancement. Suleiman touched on the alarming rise in banditry and the urgent need for decisive political action to ensure the security and welfare of the Nigerian people. She stressed the importance of security, economic stability, and access to affordable food as fundamental rights that leadership should guarantee.

Adopting Love as a Guiding Principle

Suleiman expressed optimism that following Christ's teachings of love and brotherhood could lead Nigeria to overcome its current challenges. Her message is a call for unity and collective effort towards a better living condition for all Nigerians. As Easter symbolizes rebirth and renewal, ICIN's appeal serves as a reminder of the transformative power of compassionate and humble leadership.