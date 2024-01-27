East Bengal and Odisha FC Set for Showdown in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final

In a much-awaited showdown, football giants East Bengal and Odisha FC are gearing up for the final match of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The two teams, each with their unique journey to the final, are set for a thrilling contest on January 28th at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

East Bengal's Pursuit of Glory

East Bengal, under the guidance of Coach Carles Cuadrat, is determined to secure their first significant trophy since their Federation Cup triumph in 2012. The team's journey to the final has been marked with resilience, bouncing back from a defeat in the Durand Cup final to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Their journey has been punctuated with victories, none more emphatic than their semi-final trouncing of Jamshedpur. The East Bengal coach has expressed nothing but positivity and determination ahead of the upcoming final.

Odisha FC's Title Defence

Odisha FC, the defending champions, are looking to secure a second consecutive Super Cup win. Under the experienced leadership of Coach Sergio Lobera, who has previously led FC Goa to success in this competition in 2019, Odisha FC boasts an impressive run of 15 unbeaten matches. Playing at their home stadium with unwavering fan support, Lobera emphasized the importance of relishing the final while recognizing the game's significance for all involved.

A Glimpse into the Past and Future

The article also highlights India's historic performance in the 1964 AFC Asian Cup and Coach Igor Stimac's optimism regarding limited resources in the AFC Asian Cup 2023. In an international nod, the piece weaves in Argentina's decision to retire the number 10 jersey as a tribute to football legend, Lionel Messi. With the Kalinga Super Cup final match set to be broadcasted live on the Sports18 network and available for streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website, fans across the globe can partake in this exciting event.