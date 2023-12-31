en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Taylor Swift Sparks Trend of Early Family Introductions in Relationships

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:31 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:53 pm EST
Taylor Swift Sparks Trend of Early Family Introductions in Relationships

When it comes to love and relationships, the timing for introducing a partner to one’s family can often be a delicate dance. But a growing trend among celebrities like Taylor Swift, who have been known to introduce their partners to their mothers early in their relationships, is shining a new light on this practice. Swift’s recent outing with her rumored boyfriend, professional footballer Travis Kelce, and his family on Christmas Day, further cements this notion.

A Close Bond

Swift’s close relationship with the mothers of her partners is not a new phenomenon. Her past relationships with Tom Hiddleston and Matty Healy witnessed similar scenarios. The pop icon attended the Kansas City Chiefs game with Kelce, donning a Chiefs letterman jacket, and later celebrated Christmas with his family. Kelce expressed that despite their team’s loss, the day was brightened by ‘good Christmas cheer and great people.’

Momentous Gifts and Family Ties

Travis also shared the thoughtful gift he received from Swift’s brother Austin, further emphasising the close bond between their families. Austin, dressed as Santa Claus, gifted Travis a VHS tape of his favorite football movie, a gesture that speaks volumes about their relationship. Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship in September 2023, hinting that they had been together since his podcast episode in July 2023.

Family Involvement in Relationships

This trend of early family involvement in relationships isn’t exclusive to Swift. Actress Hailee Steinfeld has also been spotted spending time with her boyfriend’s mother, suggesting a shift towards early family introductions in romantic relationships. But while this trend may seem charming, it also sparks a debate on the timing of such introductions.

Expert Advice on Timing

According to relationships expert and psychologist Catherine Salmon, there is no universally correct timeline for meeting a partner’s family. She underscores the importance of readiness and communication between partners. While making an effort to connect with a partner’s family can reflect maturity and emotional intelligence, maintaining authenticity is crucial. As Salmon suggests, every relationship has its unique rhythm, and it’s essential to respect that.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Victory Christian Centre's New Year's Eve Service: A Beacon of Hope and Unity

By Quadri Adejumo

Emilia Wadgymar: The Two-Year-Old Who Stole Hearts with Her Love for the Nativity

By Justice Nwafor

'Survivor' Winners Parvati Shallow and Erika Casupanan Come Out as Queer

By Salman Khan

Physical Media in 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Be ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 hours
Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Be ...
heart comment 0
A Call to Arms: Protecting Guernsey’s Bluebells in Their Sensitive Growth Period

By Israel Ojoko

A Call to Arms: Protecting Guernsey's Bluebells in Their Sensitive Growth Period
Pope Benedict XVI’s Legacy Illuminates Faith in Today’s Complex World

By Nitish Verma

Pope Benedict XVI's Legacy Illuminates Faith in Today's Complex World
Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement

By Momen Zellmi

Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement
Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor

By BNN Correspondents

Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
10 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
13 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
19 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
20 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
27 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
28 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
29 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
41 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
1 hour
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app