e& Anchors the 2Africa Subsea Cable: A New Milestone for Connectivity in the UAE

In an affirmation of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) robust digital ecosystem, e& Carrier & Wholesale, a division of the global connectivity giant e&, is set to anchor the world's largest subsea cable project, the 2Africa subsea cable. The city of Kalba has been chosen as the gateway for this development, thereby fortifying the connectivity infrastructure in the UAE.

A New Era of Connectivity

The 2Africa cable is a colossal 45,000 km submarine cable system developed by an international consortium comprising Bayobab, centre3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC. This game-changing project aims to significantly improve interconnection between Europe, Asia, and Africa. The manufacturing and installation of the cable have been entrusted to Alcatel Submarine Networks.

The Role of e& in 2Africa

As the landing partner for 2Africa in the UAE, e& holds the responsibility of developing and maintaining the landing station infrastructure. This project will not only enhance the digital landscape but also reinforce the UAE's position as a leading ICT hub, as stated by Nabil Baccouche, e& Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer. The involvement of e& will augment the internet user experience in the UAE and enable global carriers and content providers to deliver technology through e&'s carrier-neutral data centre ecosystem, SmartHub.

e&: A Global Connectivity Leader

e& Carrier & Wholesale, a key player in global connectivity, links 160 international carriers and reaches over 800 destinations with its international mobile network. The company provides advanced solutions for various entities in the connectivity sector and has been recognized as the 'Best Wholesale Provider' for several consecutive years. The UAE is home to around 20 subsea cable systems, most of which are managed by e&. The company is known for its technical expertise, robust operating structure, and adherence to global standards.