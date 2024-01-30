Dynatrace to Acquire Runecast, Amping Up AI-Powered Security

Unified observability and security leader, Dynatrace, has declared its intent to acquire Runecast, a specialist in AI-powered security and compliance solutions. This strategic move aims to reinforce Dynatrace's capabilities by amalgamating Runecast's security posture management into its platform. With the acquisition, Dynatrace is set to elevate its proactive risk management skills associated with misconfigurations and compliance violations in intricate hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Integrating AI-driven Security

The integration of Runecast’s AI-driven, automated, and real-time vulnerability assessments will empower customers to execute threat detection and incident response with extensive context on their security vulnerabilities. This synergy is expected to augment Dynatrace's cloud-native application security protection capabilities, ensuring a more united and context-rich approach to observability, security, and compliance throughout the software delivery lifecycle.

Transaction Details

The acquisition is anticipated to conclude by the end of Dynatrace's fourth quarter on March 31, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The financial impact of this strategic acquisition is not expected to make a significant dent in Dynatrace's financial results.

Leadership Perspective

Bernd Greifeneder, CTO at Dynatrace, showed optimism in the acquisition. He underscored the importance of security posture management and the unique advantage Dynatrace will acquire by incorporating Runecast's technology into its platform, thus offering an enhanced toolset for threat detection and incident response.