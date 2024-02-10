Dylan Minnette Lists His Spanish-Style Bungalow in Atwater Village for $1,299,000

Dylan Minnette, the actor renowned for his role in the Netflix series '13 Reasons Why', has put his Spanish-style bungalow located in Atwater Village, Los Angeles, up for sale. The property, which Minnette purchased just over a year ago, is on the market for $1,299,000.

Advertisment

A Blend of Old-World Charm and Modern Amenities

The 1,360 square feet home, nestled in the heart of the highly sought-after West Adams neighborhood, is a harmonious fusion of old-world charm and contemporary upgrades. The meticulously maintained front yard, coupled with a welcoming front porch, greets visitors with an inviting ambiance. The interior is bright and airy, accentuated by arched picture windows and a vaulted coved ceiling.

The fully updated open-concept kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream. It features a wooden counter island peninsula, wood countertops, elegant White Shaker cabinetry, brand new stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, tiled backsplash, and wooden shelves. The home also boasts two generously sized master suites, each with modernly designed en suite baths.

Advertisment

A Haven for Music and Creativity

Minnette, who is also the guitarist and vocalist for the rock band Wallows, has utilized a remodeled studio on the property as a music room. The space, steeped in creativity, is a testament to the actor's passion for music.

The outdoor area of the property is equally captivating. It features a covered patio adorned with string lights, a lawn, and a detached and permitted 1 bedroom 1 bath Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) at the rear. This additional space, with separate access, is ideal for use as guest quarters, a private office, or a rental for additional income.

Advertisment

A Home with a Heart

The Spanish-style bungalow, with its warm woods, Moroccan and Saltillo tile, barrel ceilings, galley-style kitchen, and two full bathrooms, is more than just a residence. It is a home that echoes with the heartbeat of creativity, a sanctuary that has nurtured both acting and music careers.

As Dylan Minnette moves on to his next chapter, his Atwater Village home stands as a testament to his multifaceted talents and his appreciation for the blend of old and new. For $1,299,000, this Spanish-style bungalow could be the perfect fit for someone seeking a home with character, charm, and a touch of Hollywood history.

Advertisment

The property, located at 2980 Ripple Pl 104, was received on February 09, 2024, and is currently listed by Eric Kim from the Calabasas Office of Coldwell Banker. The MLS number for this property is 24 356697.

Dylan Minnette's decision to part with his Spanish-style bungalow in Atwater Village marks the end of a chapter in the actor's life. The property, which has been his creative haven for over a year, is a unique blend of old-world charm and modern amenities. With its meticulously maintained front yard, welcoming front porch, and bright, airy interior, the home is an embodiment of warmth and character.

The fully updated kitchen, generously sized master suites, and modernly designed en suite baths are a testament to the contemporary upgrades that have been made to the property. The detached and permitted 1 bedroom 1 bath ADU at the rear, ideal for use as guest quarters or a private office, adds to the home's versatility and appeal. The remodeled studio used as a music room is a nod to Minnette's passion for music and his role as the guitarist and vocalist for the rock band Wallows.