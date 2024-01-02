en English
DYAR Architecture’s Modernist Masterpiece Hits the Market at $9 Million

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
An architectural spectacle has graced the market, featuring the signature ‘humane, sustainable modernism’ touch of acclaimed architect John Thodos from DYAR Architecture. This exceptional modernist residence, listed at $9 million, offers a unique view of one of California’s most cherished beaches.

Impeccable Design

With a meticulous blend of glass, wood paneling, and industrial elements, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence paints a picture of modern luxury against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. The 1,992-square-foot home showcases the distinct character of DYAR’s work, as the design seamlessly integrates with the surrounding natural environment.

Exquisite Features and Amenities

The home’s interior is a testament to modern architectural excellence, featuring stunning 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean from the living, dining, and kitchen areas. Additionally, the house is equipped with two fireplaces, a balcony, and a bonus room, providing added flexibility for its inhabitants.

A Rooftop with a View

Adding a touch of architectural drama, a spiral staircase encapsulated in glass leads to a rooftop deck. The deck commands panoramic views stretching from Pebble Beach to Point Lobos, creating an ideal spot for relaxation and entertainment. Whether it’s a quiet morning coffee or a vibrant evening gathering, this rooftop deck promises a unique experience, framed by the breathtaking Californian coastline.

This architectural gem, reflecting a deep connection with the natural environment, offers an unparalleled mix of luxury and tranquility. With its unique design and stunning views, it stands as a testament to John Thodos and DYAR Architecture’s commitment to creating spaces that resonate with the ethos of humane, sustainable modernism.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

