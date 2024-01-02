DYAR Architecture’s Modernist Masterpiece Hits the Market at $9 Million

An architectural spectacle has graced the market, featuring the signature ‘humane, sustainable modernism’ touch of acclaimed architect John Thodos from DYAR Architecture. This exceptional modernist residence, listed at $9 million, offers a unique view of one of California’s most cherished beaches.

Impeccable Design

With a meticulous blend of glass, wood paneling, and industrial elements, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence paints a picture of modern luxury against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. The 1,992-square-foot home showcases the distinct character of DYAR’s work, as the design seamlessly integrates with the surrounding natural environment.

Exquisite Features and Amenities

The home’s interior is a testament to modern architectural excellence, featuring stunning 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean from the living, dining, and kitchen areas. Additionally, the house is equipped with two fireplaces, a balcony, and a bonus room, providing added flexibility for its inhabitants.

A Rooftop with a View

Adding a touch of architectural drama, a spiral staircase encapsulated in glass leads to a rooftop deck. The deck commands panoramic views stretching from Pebble Beach to Point Lobos, creating an ideal spot for relaxation and entertainment. Whether it’s a quiet morning coffee or a vibrant evening gathering, this rooftop deck promises a unique experience, framed by the breathtaking Californian coastline.

This architectural gem, reflecting a deep connection with the natural environment, offers an unparalleled mix of luxury and tranquility. With its unique design and stunning views, it stands as a testament to John Thodos and DYAR Architecture’s commitment to creating spaces that resonate with the ethos of humane, sustainable modernism.