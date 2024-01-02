DYAR Architecture’s Modernist Masterpiece Hits the Market at $9 Million
An architectural spectacle has graced the market, featuring the signature ‘humane, sustainable modernism’ touch of acclaimed architect John Thodos from DYAR Architecture. This exceptional modernist residence, listed at $9 million, offers a unique view of one of California’s most cherished beaches.
Impeccable Design
With a meticulous blend of glass, wood paneling, and industrial elements, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence paints a picture of modern luxury against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. The 1,992-square-foot home showcases the distinct character of DYAR’s work, as the design seamlessly integrates with the surrounding natural environment.
Exquisite Features and Amenities
The home’s interior is a testament to modern architectural excellence, featuring stunning 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean from the living, dining, and kitchen areas. Additionally, the house is equipped with two fireplaces, a balcony, and a bonus room, providing added flexibility for its inhabitants.
A Rooftop with a View
Adding a touch of architectural drama, a spiral staircase encapsulated in glass leads to a rooftop deck. The deck commands panoramic views stretching from Pebble Beach to Point Lobos, creating an ideal spot for relaxation and entertainment. Whether it’s a quiet morning coffee or a vibrant evening gathering, this rooftop deck promises a unique experience, framed by the breathtaking Californian coastline.
This architectural gem, reflecting a deep connection with the natural environment, offers an unparalleled mix of luxury and tranquility. With its unique design and stunning views, it stands as a testament to John Thodos and DYAR Architecture’s commitment to creating spaces that resonate with the ethos of humane, sustainable modernism.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments