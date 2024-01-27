Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project Nears Completion, Set to Ease Commutes in Cork

The Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project, a landmark infrastructure upgrade in Cork, Ireland, is progressing towards its anticipated completion date in February 2024. The 215-million-euro project, initiated three years ago, is intended to ameliorate the daily commute for the city's motorists significantly.

Aiming to Ease Commuting Woes

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is currently occupied with the final stages of this ambitious project. These include surfacing, waterproofing, and the completion of Link C. This new route will allow N25 Westbound traffic to join the M8 Northbound directly, bypassing the bustling interchange. The alteration is expected to be a boon for drivers hailing from areas like Little Island and Midleton, who will no longer be required to navigate the roundabout at Dunkettle Interchange.

Overcoming Hurdles

While there was a slight delay in commencing the waterproofing activities on the N25 Eastbound, the work has been initiated recently and is projected to conclude by the end of January. To mitigate traffic disruption, surfacing works are also underway, with crews operating in night shifts. Despite these minor delays, TII has confirmed that the project is on track to meet the February 2024 completion deadline.

Anticipated Benefits

Upon completion, the upgraded interchange is poised to enhance the transit experience for the nearly 100,000 motorists who use it daily. As a testament to the extensive work conducted on the site since its inception in 2018, TII released a timelapse video earlier this month. The video showcases the transformation of the site, reflecting the dedication and hard work of all involved in the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project.