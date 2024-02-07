'Dune' Cast Reacts to Sandworm Popcorn Bucket Phenomenon, Share Excitement for Sequel

In a whirlwind of promotional strategy, a distinctive popcorn bucket, crafted to mirror the colossal sandworms from the cinematic sensation 'Dune,' has taken the internet by storm. The item, as bizarre as it is captivating, has spurred a spectrum of reactions from fans, earning itself a humorous cameo in a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch, and even prompting commentary from the film's cast during an ET interview with Nischelle Turner.

'Dune' stars weigh in on Sandworm Popcorn Bucket

As the unique popcorn bucket grabbed the limelight, 'Dune' cast members found themselves reflecting on it. Florence Pugh, known for her vibrant sense of humor, couldn't help but express amusement. Timothée Chalamet, on the other hand, pondered aloud on the marketing team's rationale behind such an unconventional merchandise item.

Zendaya, while acknowledging the marketing brilliance behind the creation, pointed out a practical flaw in its design. She suggested that the sandworm shape could pose a challenge to popcorn consumption. Josh Brolin, however, was less impressed, expressing his distaste for the novelty item. Former wrestler turned actor, Dave Bautista, saw the product's potential to generate buzz and excitement among the fanbase.

New and returning cast share their 'Dune' journey

Amidst the popcorn bucket frenzy, the stars of 'Dune,' including newcomers Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, shared their anticipation for the upcoming sequel. Their conversations touched upon the unique camaraderie among the cast, their privilege of working with such high-caliber peers, and the surreal experience of being part of the 'Dune' ensemble.

The young stars, despite drawing comparisons to the 'Brat Pack' of the '80s, humorously dismissed such associations. Chalamet and Butler joked about their crew being too 'tame' for the wild partying typically associated with such monikers. Pugh, voicing her admiration for her co-stars, highlighted the extraordinary talent within the team and celebrated the opportunity to work alongside them.